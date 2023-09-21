Jawan: Nayanthara Feels 'Upset' With Atlee As Her Role Got 'Chopped' In Film; Know Details

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan on stardom and her ' exciting new' phase of her career ahead

Deepika Padukone has previously worked with SRK in numermovies. Deepika indeed had an extended cameo in Jawan. However, her role was loved and applauded by the audience and fans. The source added, "It was not a cameo at all. Jawan looked like an SRK-Deepika film. Nayanthara is the leading actor down south. Hence, she was not happy with the treatment of Jawan. And that can never well be the reason why we might not see her in a Bollywood project, at least not anytime soon." Notably, Nayanthara was absent from all promotional events of Jawan. She even skipped the recent success meet that happened in Mumbai last week. The event saw SRK, Deepika, Vijay Sethupathi, Anirudh Ravichander, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra and Ridhi Dogra in attendance.

The source, however, clarified: "Nayanthara never goes to the film events. She follows a no promotion policy for her films because of her bad experiences in the past when she got misquoted and because she feels that her job is to act and not get involved in the promotional activities."

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's Sufi Night soiree videos go VIRAL - WATCH