Fact Check: Be Careful About Viral Job Offer Promising Rs 10000 Per Week

Every day, a job advertisement in the name of DaDigital Marketing Agency is circulated on social media. A message, purportedly from someone named Radhika, is circulated on WhatsApp, offering part-time work-from-home opportunities. The job requirements specify that only Indian nationals are eligible for these positions, with a promised basic salary of Rs 10,000 per week.

The message claims that payments will be made through online banking, Paytm, GPay, and UPI, and assures prospective candidates that this work can be carried out without affecting their current employment. The sole task mentioned is reviewing restaurants on Google Maps. This fraudulent job offer has been spreading like wildfire on both WhatsApp and Facebook, catching the attention of many job seekers.

However, the legitimate DaGroup, which has been falsely associated with this scam, has denied any involvement in this post. They have stated that they did not offer any such job opportunity and have not posted any advertisements on social media platforms. The company has unequivocally confirmed that the circulating message is fake. In response to the scam, DaGroup has issued a stern warning to the public, advising them not to share personal information or make any payments in response to these fraudulent job offers. They emphasise the importance of verifying job opportunities through official and reputable channels.