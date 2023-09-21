PKL Auction 2023: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat Fetches INR 2 Crore; Guman Singh Draws INR 1 Crore

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pawan Kumar Sehrawat emerged as the most expensive buy on Day 1 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 (Season 9) Player Auctions held in Mumbai on Friday. On the other hand, Guman Singh was the most expensive Category B player, being bought for a whopping ₹1.21 crore by U Mumba. This auction also witnessed a jump in the ₹1 crore club from a couple of players in the last auction to four players. Pardeep Narwal and Siddharth Desai were previously part of the ₹1 crore club. At the same time, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Vikash Khandola, Fazel Atrachali and Guman Singh were part of the ₹1 crore club in this auction.
A total of 30 players were sold to 12 franchises, with 4 Final Bid Match (FBM) cards being used on Day 1. The auction witnessed teams spend ₹18.11 crore on Day 1 across categories of players in the auction.
PKL star domination continued
The auction's highlight was Pawan Kumar Sehrawat smashing the record after Tamil Thalaivas bought him for a whopping sum of ₹2.26 crore. In the meantime, Vikash Khandola found a new home in Bengaluru Bulls after being owned for ₹1.70 crore. The raider became the second most expensive buy ever in PKL history. Pardeep Narwal returned to UP Yoddha after the franchise used the FBM Card at ₹90 lakh.
Demand for Iranians
The Iranian kabaddi legend Fazel Atrachali broke the record for the most expensive defender and overseas player after being acquired for ₹1.38 crore by Puneri Paltan. Atrachali held both records when U Mumba picked him for ₹1 crore in the 2018 auction. The Paltan received his compatriot, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakgsh (F), for ₹87 lakh.
Following the Day 1 of the auction, PKL CEO Mr. Anupam Goswami voiced,“It was a fabulday for all the teams on Day 1 of the player auctions. All the franchisees strategized well, and we saw some great bids today. We have a lot of action coming up tomorrow, and I hope all the teams will be able to build their desired squads.”
| TOP 5 Category A players on Day 1
| Name
| Country
| Fetched Price (INR)
| Team
| Pawan Kumar Sehrawat
| India
| 2.26 crore
| Tamil Thalaivas
| Vikash Khandola
| India
| 1.7 crore
| Bengaluru Bulls
| Fazel Atrachali
| Iran
| 1.38 crore
| Puneri Paltan
| Pardeep Narwal
| India
| 90 lakh (FBM)
| UP Yoddha
| Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakgsh (F)
| Iran
| 87 lakh
| Puneri Paltan
| TOP 5 Category B players on Day 1
| Name
| Position
| Fetched Price (INR)
| Team
| Guman Singh
| Raider
| 1.21 crore
| U Mumba
| Sunil Kumar
| Defender
| 90 lakh
| Jaipur Pink Panthers
| Ashish
| Raider
| 45 lakh
| U Mumba
| Nitin Rawal
| All-rounder
| 37.5 lakh
| Haryana Steelers
| Surinder Singh
| Defender
| 35.5 lakh
| U Mumba
| Total amount spent by teams until end of Day 1
| Rank
| Teams
| Fetched Price (INR)
| 1
| Bengal Warriors
| 2.79 crore
| 2
| Bengaluru Bulls
| 3.29 crore
| 3
| Dabang Delhi KC
| 3.05 crore
| 4
| Gujarat Giants
| 1.31 crore
| 5
| Haryana Steelers
| 2.24 crore
| 6
| Jaipur Pink Panthers
| 3.20 crore
| 7
| Patna Pirates
| 3.60 crore
| 8
| Puneri Paltan
| 3.96 crore
| 9
| Tamil Thalaivas
| 3.83 crore
| 10
| Telugu Titans
| 3.35 crore
| 11
| U Mumba
| 3.07 crore
| 12
| UP Yoddha
| 3.38 crore
