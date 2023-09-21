PKL Auction 2023: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat Fetches INR 2 Crore; Guman Singh Draws INR 1 Crore

PKL star domination continued

The auction's highlight was Pawan Kumar Sehrawat smashing the record after Tamil Thalaivas bought him for a whopping sum of ₹2.26 crore. In the meantime, Vikash Khandola found a new home in Bengaluru Bulls after being owned for ₹1.70 crore. The raider became the second most expensive buy ever in PKL history. Pardeep Narwal returned to UP Yoddha after the franchise used the FBM Card at ₹90 lakh.

Demand for Iranians

The Iranian kabaddi legend Fazel Atrachali broke the record for the most expensive defender and overseas player after being acquired for ₹1.38 crore by Puneri Paltan. Atrachali held both records when U Mumba picked him for ₹1 crore in the 2018 auction. The Paltan received his compatriot, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakgsh (F), for ₹87 lakh.

Following the Day 1 of the auction, PKL CEO Mr. Anupam Goswami voiced,“It was a fabulday for all the teams on Day 1 of the player auctions. All the franchisees strategized well, and we saw some great bids today. We have a lot of action coming up tomorrow, and I hope all the teams will be able to build their desired squads.”

