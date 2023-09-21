Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan's Happy Photos From Latter's Ganpati Bappa Darshan Spark 'Patch-Up' Rumours

ALSO READ: Jawan: Nayanthara feels 'upset' with Atlee as her role got 'chopped' in film; Know details

Several social media users reacted to the viral picture and asked if Sara and Kartik are once again dating each other. Some netizens also argued that the two actors exude totally married couple vibes. "Kartik and Sara are looking like a newly married couple. Lol", one of the comments read. Another user asked, "Are they back together? Otherwise, why does someone go to her ex's ganpati puja like this."

For the unversed, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were reportedly rumoured to be dating each other during the shoot of their 2020 movie Love Aaj Kal 2. However, it was later officially divulged and said that the actors parted ways. Last year, when Sara appeared on Koffee With Karan, the filmmaker verified that the actress dated Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor in the past. "Last time you were on this couch, you made a public announcement that you wanted to date Kartik Aaryan, and that did happen," Karan said, to which Sara added, "Yeah."

Later, Kartik reacted to Sara confessing their relationship on Koffee With Karan. In an interview with a leading portal, the actor got quipped and confronted for lying about his relationship stain his previinterviews when he said, "Mai pichle sava saal se single hoon, baaki mujhe kuch nahi pataa (I have been single since the past 1.25 years, I do not know about anything else)."

ALSO READ: Jaane Jaan: 5 reasons to watch Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Verma starrer mystery thriller