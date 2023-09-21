Bid Farewell To Discomfort: 7 Practical Tips For Relieving Constipation

Here are seven tips that can help alleviate and prevent constipation:

1. Stay Hydrated

Drinking an adequate amount of water is crucial for maintaining regular bowel movements. Dehydration can lead to harder stools that are difficult to pass. Aim to drink at least eight glasses of water a day and consider incorporating hydrating foods like watermelon, cucumbers, and soups into your diet.

2. Increase Dietary Fiber

Fiber adds bulk to your stool and helps it move through your intestines more easily. Include a variety of high-fiber foods in your diet, such as whole grains (oats, whole wheat), fruits (apples, berries), vegetables (broccoli, spinach), legumes (beans, lentils), and nuts.

3. Eat Prunes and Prune Juice

Prunes are natural laxatives that contain both fiber and sorbitol, a sugar alcohol that helps soften stools. Consuming prunes or drinking prune juice regularly can promote bowel regularity. Start with a small amount and gradually increase if needed.

4. Exercise Regularly

Physical activity stimulates the muscles in your intestines, aiding in bowel movement. Engage in regular exercise, whether it's brisk walking, jogging, yoga, or any activity you enjoy. Even short bursts of movement throughout the day can be beneficial.

5. Establish a Routine

Try to have consistent meal times and dedicate time each day for bathroom breaks. Our bodies often respond well to routines, and having regular meals and bathroom habits can signal to your digestive system that it's time for elimination.

6. Limit Processed Foods and Dairy

Processed foods are often low in fiber and can contribute to constipation. Additionally, some individuals may experience constipation due to dairy products. If you suspect dairy is causing the issue, try reducing or eliminating it from your diet to see if there's an improvement.

7. Consider Over-the-Counter Remedies

If dietary changes alone aren't providing relief, consider using over-the-counter options like fiber supplements or mild laxatives. These should be used under the guidance of a healthcare professional and only as a temporary solution. Prolonged use of laxatives can lead to dependency and worsen the problem.