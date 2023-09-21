ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND Vs AUS: Improved Death Bowling Helps India Beat Australia In Warm-Up Tie

Winning the toss, Australian skipper Aaron Finch opted to bowl, as the openers KL Rahul (57) and Rohit Sharma (15) contributed to a 78-run partnership before the former was dismissed by off-spinner Glenn Maxwell in the eighth. While the latter fell to orthodox spinner Aston Agar in the following over, a couple of runs after, a 42-run stand ensued between Virat Kohli (19) and Suryakumar Yadav (50) before the former departed to seamer Mitchell Starc in the 13th, at 122.

Eventually, some short partnerships happened thereon, as the Indian finished on a decent total of 186/7, while for the Australians, pacer Kane Richardson grasped four, whereas Starc was economical. In reply, the host batters began on a high note as well, with openers Mitchell Marsh (35) and Finch (76) putting on 41 before seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar played on the former in the sixth over of the Powerplay.

Thereon, a 56-run stand occurred between Finch and Steven Smith (11) before Chahal cleaned up the latter in the 11th. While Finch continued his onslaught, along with Maxwell (23), 48 more were added for the third wicket. Bhuvneshwar sent back the latter in the 16th at 145.

It was then that India began tightening the screws with the ball while the Aussies looked for big hits and kept losing wickets regularly without any mature partnerships transpiring. Four wickets fell in the final over of the chase off seamer Mohammed Shami, as the Kangaroos were knocked out for 180 by the last ball, while for the Indians, he clasped three and was also considerably economical.

Brief scores: IND 186/7 (Rahul- 57, Yadav- 50; Richardson- 4/30) defeated 180 (Marsh- 35, Finch- 76; Shami- 3/4) by six runs.