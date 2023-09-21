Onam Bumper 2023: Second Prize Ticket Sold From Bhagavathi Agency In Thiruvananthapuram

The second prize-winning ticket was sold by the Thiruvananthapuram Pazhavangadi Bhagavathy Lottery Agency. Ticket Number: TH 305041, who got second prize in this Onam Bumper, was sold from Bhagavathy Agency.

The agency salesman said that this time, many tickets were sold from this agency, as last year's winner was selected from our agency.

Anoop, a resident of Sreevaraham in Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram, was the winner of the state lottery department's Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery 2022 worth Rs 25 crore. An autorickshaw driver by profession, he

bought the lottery ticket costing Rs 500 from Pazhavangadi a day before the draw.



The lottery agency salesperson said that the shop remained crowded even late in the night. Onam and Christmas bumpers are sold more as compared to daily lotteries. People usually buy tickets on a shared basis.

The ticket TE 230662 has the first prize with a jackpot worth Rs 25 crore. The agency Bava Lotteries is in Kozhikode. The agent named Sheebha S sold the first prize ticket from Palakkad,Walayar. Around 75 lakh tickets were sold during this Onam bumper season. The maximum number of tickets were sold in Palakkad. Around 11.70 lakh tickets were sold in Palakkad.

Kerala Onam Bumper lottery tickets were released on July 24, 2023. The second prize were given to 20 people, this time with one crore rupees each. 50 lakhs each were awarded to 20 people for the third prize. 5 lakh each for 10 people and the fourth prize. 2 lakh each were awarded to 10 people for the fifth prize.

Now, after the tax deductions, the first prize winner will roughly get Rs 15 crores and 75 lakhs. The state government said that ticket sales broke last year's record of 66 lakh.

The Onam bumper lottery sponsored by the Kerala government, which offers the greatest lottery reward in the nation, has increased its value this year by awarding more than 5.3 lakh prizes, up from almost four lakh the year before. The prize money awarded to the winners will be subject to a deduction of 37%.

The winners from other states should submit their winning tickets to the directorate of state lotteries. Damaged tickets are not eligible for the prize. A ticket can receive only one prize in the respective number, which is the highest. Income tax and other taxes will be deducted from the prize money. Thiruvananthapuram is the legal jurisdiction of the Kerala Lottery.



