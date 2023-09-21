India Suspends Visa Services In Canada Citing 'Operational Reasons'; Check Details

These allegations have not only heightened tensions but also led to a diplomatic row, resulting in the expulsion of senior diplomats from both countries this week.

Concurrently, Canada has announced its own safety measures by temporarily adjusting the presence of its staff in India. This decision is aimed at ensuring the safety of Canadian diplomats in light of threats received via social media channels.

The tense situation between India and Canada has tprompted both nations to take precautionary measures to protect their respective diplomatic missions and personnel.

Despite the lack of a formal announcement, the suspension of vservices for Canadian nationals has been communicated through a message posted on the Canadian website of BLS International.

The message, attributed to the Indian Mission, states, "Due to operational reasons, with effect from 21st September 2023 [Thursday], Indian vservices have been suspended till further notice." This unannounced suspension adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and Canada.





