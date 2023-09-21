The Conjuring To Hereditary-7 Horror Movies On Netflix, You Must WATCH

Are you looking for more scary movies? Check out our list of the best horror films on Netflix. Please note that the availability of movies on Netflix may change over time.

A critically acclaimed horror film that explores social themes through a suspenseful and thought-provoking storyline.

A unique and suspenseful post-apocalyptic horror film where silence is the key to survival.

A psychological horror film that tells the story of a single mother and her son haunted by a mystericreature from a children's book.

A supernatural horror film based on real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

A chilling psychological horror film that delves into a family's dark and disturbing secrets.

Based on Stephen King's novel, this psychological horror film follows a woman who becomes trapped and isolated during a game gone wrong.

A gripping home invasion horror film that follows a deaf writer fighting for her life against a masked intruder.