Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Claims Terrorist Sukhdool Singh's Killing In Canada; Check Details

Referring to Sukhdool Singh as a "drug addict," Lawrence Bishnoi's gang accused him of ruining numerlives and claimed that he received his "just punishment" for his actions. The gang also alleged that Sukhdool Singh was responsible for the murder of another gangster, Sandeep Nangal Ambiya.

In a stern warning to their adversaries, the gang declared that those who oppose them would find no peace, whether they hide in India or any other country. Lawrence Bishnoi is currently incarcerated in Ahmedabad for his involvement in a drug smuggling case investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He is also a suspect in the murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Sukhdool Singh, classified as an A-category gangster, originally hailed from Moga, Punjab, and had fled to Canada from his home state. He was associated with Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Singh, also known as Arsh Dala.

