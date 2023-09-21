Nomentia Unveils Game-Changing Product Update: All-In-One Treasury Management Solution Now Available

Since the merger of Nomentia and TIin the fall of 2021, the company has continuously expanded its offerings, empowering treasury and finance professionals to excel in their roles. Over the past two years, Nomentia has successfully executed numerprojects while simultaneously working towards its overarching vision of consolidating its cash and treasury management solutions into a unified hub.



Dubbed 'OneNomentia', this ambitiproject has been eagerly awaited by clients, partners, and followers alike. The integration of all cash and treasury management solutions into a single platform promises varibenefits, enhancing user experience, streamlining development and maintenance efforts, and fostering future innovation.



Hubert Rappold, Chief Sales Officer at Nomentia and former co-CEO at TIPCO, shared his perspective on this transformative milestone: "Today marks the realization of our commitment to delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions to treasurers. 'OneNomentia' signifies not just an end, but a new beginning, a fresh chapter in our journey to redefine treasury management in collaboration with our clients."



The consolidation of previously separate Cash Management and Treasury Management solutions brings a multitude of advantages:





Unified Platform: A variety of treasury challenges can now be tackled with the Nomentia ecosystem.

Seamless Transition: Users of Nomentia Cash Management can effortlessly use Treasury Management modules and vice versa.



The modular approach remains intact: This allows clients to select the tools they require for their unique workflows.



Scalability: As organizations need new treasury technologies according to their roadmaps, Nomentia's solutions can be easily added later on.



Innovative Leap: The integrated platform accelerates the introduction of future innovations, empowering clients with cutting-edge advancements.

Enhanced User Experience: Substantial UI/UX improvements for elevated user experience and ease of use.



Jukka Sallinen, Chief Executive Officer at Nomentia, expressed enthusiasm for the journey ahead: "Our clients' needs have always driven us, and 'OneNomentia' reflects our commitment to their success. While today marks a significant achievement, it's merely the foundation for our vision of becoming the number one treasury management solution for treasurers."



This exciting update signifies Nomentia's commitment to empowering treasurers and finance professionals with an unmatched platform for their critical functions. To experience the new Nomentia firsthand, interested parties are invited to attend a live webinar on 10 October 2023, where the company will showcase its latest innovations and provide insights into the future roadmap.



