H2 MEET 2023 Ends With More Than 30,000 Attendees From 18 Nations, Proving As A Global Hydrogen Intry Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
The scene at H2 MEET 2023, held for three days from September 13th to 15th at KINTEX in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province | Photo by H2 MEET Organizing Committee
Peter Brauwer, the market developer of renewable energy at Brokhorst, speaking on Netherlands Day at KINTEX on the morning of the 13th | Photo by H2 MEET Organizing Committee
A view of the Tech Talk session on the morning of the 15th | Photo by H2 MEET Organizing Committee
Matías Catueño, the technical leader of the H2ar Consortium, speaking at the GHIAA Forum | Photo by H2 MEET Organizing Committee
Business consultations for global business exports taking place at the KOTRA Business Lounge | Photo by H2 MEET Organizing Committee
- Establishing a Sustainable Growth through Technology and Networking
- Creating New Business Opportunities for Innovative Companies in the Hydrogen Industry The hydrogen industry involves a wide range, from production to storage, transportation, and utilization, making collaboration essential.” - Kang Nam-hoon, Chairman of the H2 MEET Organizing CommitteeGOYANG, GYEONGGI, REPUBLIC OF KOREA, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The world's largest hydrogen industry specialized exhibition, 'H2 MEET 2023 ,' held from September 13th to 15th at KINTEX in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, has come to a successful close, solidifying its role as a global cooperation platform.
Kang Nam-hoon, Chairman of the H2 MEET Organizing Committee, stated, "For the development of the hydrogen economy, global networks among governments, companies, and research institutions are crucial. H2 MEET has established itself as a platform for global cooperation in building the hydrogen value chain." He added, "The hydrogen industry involves a wide range, from production to storage, transportation, and utilization, making collaboration essential. In the future, we expect H2 MEET to become even more active as a global platform.”
This year's H2 MEET saw participation from 303 companies and institutions from 18 countries in three sectors: H2 Production, H2 Storage & Distribution, and H2 Utilization. This marks a 26% increase in the number of participating companies compared to the previyear, and the cumulative number of visitors also increased by approximately 6% to over 32,000.
To ensure sustainable growth for H2 MEET, which boasts a world-class level in terms of quantitative aspects such as the exhibition area and the number of participating companies, the organizing committee prepared numersubsidiary events under the themes of "Technology" and "Networking," creating a mutually reinforcing structure between "product & technology exhibitions" and "academic seminars, forums, and conferences" that received a great response from attendees.
Under the theme "Ramping Up Hydrogen Economy with Cutting-Edge Technology," the "H2 MEET Conference 2023" consisted of three sessions: Leaders Summit, Country Day, and Tech Talk, with the participation of 184 speakers, including global leaders in the hydrogen industry, policymakers, and experts. The total number of participants throughout the event exceeded 2,000.
Additionally, Country Day, introduced last year and featuring high-ranking officials from varicountries, garnered enthusiastic responses as a venue for hot discussions on international hydrogen policies and collaboration. Six countries, including the Netherlands, Sweden, Canada, and Australia, participated in varievents during the exhibition period, where they presented their hydrogen policies and business plans. Many attendees visited this event, where each country's hydrogen policies and leading companies' business plans were announced, confirming the high interest in the hydrogen industry.
Furthermore, through events like the H2 MEET Gala Dinner, where corporate representatives and foreign buyers gathered to discuss potential collaborations and their respective businesses, tour programs introducing domestic hydrogen-specialized companies and their histories, and the GHIAA (Global Hydrogen Industrial Association Alliance) General Assembly attended by representatives from 15 GHIAA member countries, H2 MEET firmly established itself as an irreplaceable global hydrogen industry platform and achieved qualitative growth.
H2 Meet 2023 aimed at discovering innovative hydrogen-related technologies, the organizing committee, in collaboration with the Korea Automobile Journalists Association (KAJA, Chairman Choi Dae-yeol), hosted the 'Best Product Media Awards' and conducted the 'Global Media Pick' targeting foreign journalists, contributing to increasing the public awareness of innovative technologies of companies.
Especially in the H2 Innovation Awards, over 40 companies participated in fierce competition this year. The Grand Prize went to MPower (CEO Ha Tae-hyung) for its "High-Efficiency Solid Oxide Fuel Cell." In the Hydrogen Production category, JM International (CEO Kim Kyung-ha and Kim Woo-yeon) won the Best Prize for "Hydrogen Production Catalyst Modification." In the Hydrogen Storage and Distribution category, the Korea Carbon Industry Promotion Agency (Director Bang Yun-hyuk) was awarded the Best Prize for "High-Pressure Hydrogen Transportation Composite Pressure Vessel." In the Hydrogen Utilization category, Doosan Fuel Cell (CEO Je Hoo-seok) was selected for its "Hydrogen Fuel Cell - 5CSA."
Furthermore, the organizing committee and KOTRA co-hosted a business export consultation, which saw participation from 39 overseas buyers. Approximately 280 meetings took place during the exhibition period, with a total consultation amount of 300 million USD. This resulted in over 20 business agreements (MOUs) between domestic and international companies, not limited to conglomerates such as Hyundai and PObut also small and medium-sized enterprises like Samjung ENC and Iljin Hysolus.
H2 MEET 2023 was sponsored by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, the Ministry of Environment, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, the Ministry of Science and ICT, and the Goyang Convention & Visitors Bureau. Concurrently with H2 MEET, K-BATTERY SHOW 2023, an exhibition of secondary battery materials, components, and equipment, was held at KINTEX 1 with H2 MEET during the same period.
Davis Kim
AVING News
+82 28563276
Visiton social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube
MENAFN21092023003118003196ID1107111845
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.