A Crucial Message On World Alzheimer's Day: Quality Sleep Supports A Healthy Brain

Patients with dementias, such as Alzheimer's disease, often experience disrupted sleep at night.

Prioritizing sleep is a strategy for better health and wellbeing.

In Recognition of World Alzheimer's Day, We Have an Important Message: Your Healthy Brain Depends on Quality Sleep

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- World Alzheimer's Day: The Connection Between Brain Health and Sleep

Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia, and it is a growing public health problem. Today, it's estimated more than 6 million Americans are grappling with Alzheimer's disease not only affecting these individuals, but also their families. The distress associated with caring for a relative with Alzheimer's or another dementia has also been shown to negatively influence the quality of family caregivers' sleep.

Although there is no one definitive cause of Alzheimer's, research suggests that lifestyle choices play a role in its development. One lifestyle factor that is often overlooked is sleep.

Human brains affected by poor sleep may influence Alzheimer's-related brain changes which begin years before memory loss and other disease symptoms appear. Therefore, sleep disturbances may be an early indicator of Alzheimer's disease.

There is a growing body of evidence linking sleep and brain health. For example, sleep deprivation has been shown to lead to impaired memory and cognitive function. In addition, sleep disorders like insomnia and sleep apnea are risk factors for Alzheimer's disease.

Numerous studies report an association between Alzheimer's disease (AD) and sleep disturbances. Insomnia, trouble falling asleep and other sleep disturbances are common symptoms Alzheimer's patients suffer.

Whether sleep is recognized as a cause or a condition of Alzheimer's disease, the two are inextricably linked.

Quality sleep is essential for optimal brain function and health. That's why it makes sense to prioritize getting sufficient restorative sleep every night as a crucial aspect of maintaining a healthy brain and perhaps stave off dementia and prevent Alzheimer's disease.

World Alzheimer's Day is a reminder to focus on brain health and getting sufficient restorative sleep every night. Quality sleep is essential for optimal brain function, and it is a crucial aspect of maintaining a healthy brain and perhaps preventing dementia and Alzheimer's disease. Learn more -

For concerns about the risk of Alzheimer's, improve sleep habits and talk to a doctor.

Denise Pummer

Natural by Design, Corp d/b/a/ SAMINA Sleep

+1 626-768-0311

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

The Importance of Sleep for a Healthy Brain