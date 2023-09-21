H2 MEET 2023 Begins On The 13Th At KINTEX To Accelerate Carbon Neutrality And Open New Iness Opportunities

(Front row, from left) Yoo Byung-ok, VP of POSCO; Kim Dong-Wook, VP of Hyundai Motors; Lee Yong-woo and Lee Won-wook, National Assembly Members; Kang Kyung-sung, 2nd Vice Minister of MOTIE; Kang Nam-hoon, Chairman of the H2 MEET Committee. | Photo by AVING News

(From the top, clockwise) Kang Nam-hoon, Chairman of the H2 MEET Committee; Kang Kyung-sung, 2nd VP of the MOTIE; Lee Yong-woo, Member of the National Assembly for Goyang; Lee Won-wook, Co-Chairman of the National Assembly Mobility Forum. | Photo by AVING News

A commemorative photo of special attendees at the PObooth of H2 MEET 2023 at KINTEX on the opening day. | Photo by AVING News

A commercial hydrogen tank from Kolon Biotech on display. | Photo by AVING News

XCient, the hydrogen fuel cell street sweeper truck from Hyundai Motors, on display. | Photo by AVING News

- 303 companies and government agencies from 18 countries participate in hydrogen production, storage and distribution, and utilization categories.

