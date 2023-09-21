Bitwise Inc. Earns Great Place To Work Certificationtm For Third Year In A Row

Bitwise - technology consulting firm focused on data-driven business transformation

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Bitwise Inc. , a technology consulting and services company, is proud to be CertifiedTM by Great Place To Work® for the third year in a row. The prestigiaward is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Bitwise. This year, 85% of employees said it's a great place to work – 28 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture.“By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Bitwise Inc. stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

“Earning an award based entirely on what our current employees say about working at Bitwise makes this recognition especially meaningful, as our employees – Bitwisers – are the heart of everything that makes our culture and our business different and better every day,” said Ankur Gupta, CEO at Bitwise Inc.“We are grateful for all our dedicated, passionate team that represent our core values in every way they interact with our customers and each other, making Bitwise truly a Great Place to Work.”

Employee wellbeing and professional development have been top priorities for Bitwise Inc. over the past year (and since its inception in 1996) with a foon health, safety and advancement to foster an employee experience that enables the best quality services and technology know-how for customers. With an inclusive culture that values diversity and provides equal opportunities for all employees, Bitwise Inc. celebrates differences and creates an environment where everyone feels welcome and respected.

According to Great Place To Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

ABOUT BITWISE

Bitwise provides advanced technology solutions that leverage data to enable business insights. By deploying our breakthrough technology innovations, we help our global clients maximize their competitive advantage. We are the industry's most experienced and dedicated team of data professionals, focusing on Data Warehousing, Business Intelligence, Analytics, Big Data, Cloud Computing, Test Engineering, and Web/Mobile Application Development. We optimize value for our clients through our global delivery model and with our proprietary technology tools that reduce the time, complexity, and cost of data initiatives. Together, our people and technology provide the insights clients need to continue to lead their fields.

Bitwise, founded in 1996, has offices in Chicago, London, Pune and Indore. For more information, visit Bitwise at .



About Great Place to Work CertificationTM

Great Place To Work® CertificationTM is the most definitive“employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For AllTM Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work CertifiedTM or receiving recognition on a coveted Best WorkplacesTM List.

