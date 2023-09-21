Aerial Video Services Market Is Forecasted To Reach$ 1,377.7 Million By 2033 X Herald

The commercial sector has seen a significant increase in demand for aerial video services to collect video footage for brand and product promotion. These services provide a bird's-eye view of the company and its goods, which aids in attracting customers.

Due to their growing popularity in the real estate sector, these services are anticipated to benefit from profitable chances in the near future. Where eye-catching video of the property is taken, describing its characteristics and ultimately aiding in the generation of fresh leads for the brokers. Other aspects contributing to the market's expansion include time and cost efficiency, as the conventional procedure of recording and inspection calls for expensive equipment, skilled photographers, and other people. However, the exorbitant time & cost spent on filming have been greatly reduced by UAVs outfitted with a cutting-edge camera.

Download a Free Sample Copy of this Report –

Key Takeaways from Market Study

· The market will increase with a CAGR of 17.5% from 2023 to 2033.

· With a CAGR of 18.8%, East Asia has the fastest increase overall.

· 17.0% of the end use industry's share is held by the entertainment and leisure sector.





· From 2018 to 2022, the global market for aerial video services grew by roughly 9.3%.

Segmentation of the Aerial Video Services Market



By Customer Type:



Residential

Commercial

By End-use Industry:



Energy



Construction



Transportation & Warehouse



Agriculture



Mining, Oil & Gas Extraction



Public Administration



Real Estate & Industrial Plant



Entertainment & Recreational



Safety & Security



Educational Services



Waste Management

Healthcare & Insurance

By Region:



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:



Market development

The market for aerial video services has a highly competitive business environment due to the existence of numernew and established market competitors. To avoid the intense rivalry, these market competitors are securing varisteps including expansion and merger & acquisition. The huge utility of these services in the branding & marketing of the firm is anticipated to drive the market expansion during the forecast period.

Key Companies Profiled



AerialWorks Inc.

Aerodrome

3DroneMapping

ABJ Drones

AerialWorks Inc.

AERIUM Analytics

AeroMedia Group

Aivia Group

Artrabia

Astral Aerial Solutions

Cloud 9 Creative

DATA PKT Aviation

DJM Aerial Solutions

Drone Dispatch

DDC Smart Inspection Falconviz

More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global aerial video services market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of customer type (residential and commercial), end-use industry (energy, construction, transportation & warehouse, agriculture, mining, oil & gas extraction, public administration, real estate & industrial plant, entertainment & recreational, safety & security, educational services, waste management and healthcare & insurance) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Contact:

Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: