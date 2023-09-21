Aerial Video Services Market Is Forecasted To Reach$ 1,377.7 Million By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
A revenue of US$ 274.6 million is anticipated for the global market for aerial video services in 2023. The market for aerial video services is anticipated to grow at a 17.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, reaching US$ 1,377.7 million by the end of that year.
The commercial sector has seen a significant increase in demand for aerial video services to collect video footage for brand and product promotion. These services provide a bird's-eye view of the company and its goods, which aids in attracting customers.
Due to their growing popularity in the real estate sector, these services are anticipated to benefit from profitable chances in the near future. Where eye-catching video of the property is taken, describing its characteristics and ultimately aiding in the generation of fresh leads for the brokers. Other aspects contributing to the market's expansion include time and cost efficiency, as the conventional procedure of recording and inspection calls for expensive equipment, skilled photographers, and other people. However, the exorbitant time & cost spent on filming have been greatly reduced by UAVs outfitted with a cutting-edge camera.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
· The market will increase with a CAGR of 17.5% from 2023 to 2033.
· With a CAGR of 18.8%, East Asia has the fastest increase overall.
· 17.0% of the end use industry's share is held by the entertainment and leisure sector.
· From 2018 to 2022, the global market for aerial video services grew by roughly 9.3%.
Segmentation of the Aerial Video Services Market
By Customer Type: By End-use Industry:
Energy Construction Transportation & Warehouse Agriculture Mining, Oil & Gas Extraction Public Administration Real Estate & Industrial Plant Entertainment & Recreational Safety & Security Educational Services Waste Management Healthcare & Insurance By Region:
North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa
Market development
The market for aerial video services has a highly competitive business environment due to the existence of numernew and established market competitors. To avoid the intense rivalry, these market competitors are securing varisteps including expansion and merger & acquisition. The huge utility of these services in the branding & marketing of the firm is anticipated to drive the market expansion during the forecast period.
Key Companies Profiled
AerialWorks Inc. Aerodrome 3DroneMapping ABJ Drones AerialWorks Inc. AERIUM Analytics AeroMedia Group Aivia Group Artrabia Astral Aerial Solutions Cloud 9 Creative DATA PKT Aviation DJM Aerial Solutions Drone Dispatch DDC Smart Inspection Falconviz
More Valuable Insights
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global aerial video services market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.
The study reveals essential insights on the basis of customer type (residential and commercial), end-use industry (energy, construction, transportation & warehouse, agriculture, mining, oil & gas extraction, public administration, real estate & industrial plant, entertainment & recreational, safety & security, educational services, waste management and healthcare & insurance) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).
