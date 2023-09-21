Credit Reporting Services Market Is Anticipated To Reach$ 28.47 Billion By 2032 X Herald

market research report by Fact.MR, (Leading business and competitive intelligence provider) on global Credit Reporting market sales initiates with an outlook of the market, followed by the scrutiny of the demand and consumption volumes and share and size of variend-use segments

The global credit reporting market has reached a valuation of US$ 17.82 billion and is forecasted to move ahead at a CAGR of 4.8% to reach US$ 28.47 billion by the end of 2032.

Country-wise Insights

Will High Credit Demand Keep the Momentum of the U.S. Credit Reporting Market?

The United States credit reporting market is currently estimated at US$ 6 billion and is expected to reach US$ 10 billion by 2032.

As per TransUnion, one of the major credit bureaus, the credit consumer market in the U.S. continues to perform well despite the ongoing impact of COVID.

Surprisingly, the accounts that originated during the pandemic in 2020 continue to perform well as compared to the accounts that originated in previyears.

Mortgage lenders are having to find ways to grow their business as the pool of people benefiting from a refinance dwindles, and at the same time, interest rates are starting to rise. With demand still high, new consumer markets could be lucrative over the coming year.

Competitive Landscape

The global credit reporting market is highly competitive owing to top global players trying to gain market share through varistrategies such as mergers and acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, and partnerships.

Also, new product offerings, as a strategic approach, are being adopted by leading companies to upscale their market presence among customers.



In July 2022, The Central Bank of Ireland granted Experian Ireland Limited a new registration for Account Information Service Provider (AISP), which will help the company offer regulated Open Banking services across the EU/EEA market.

In, Dec 2021, Intuit, Inc., a financial firm, acquired Credit Karma, a credit reporting company, for around US$ 8 billion. In March 2022, Equifax announced that it had acquired Data-Crédito, the largest credit reporting agency in the Dominican Republic. This move will help the company expand its international presence and provide more information to customers around the world.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the providers of credit reporting services positioned across regions, revenue growth, and product offering expansion, in the recently published report.

