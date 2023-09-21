Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapeutics Market Is Expected To Rise At A 5.0% CAGR By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
The global idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura therapeutics market was valued at US$ 587.0 Million in 2021 and is projected to be valued at US$ 620.5 Million in 2022. During the 2022-2032 period of assessment, demand is expected to rise at a 5.0% value CAGR, likely to reach US$ 1.0 Billion by the end of the said forecast period. Overall, the idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura therapeutics landscape is poised to yield an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 390.9 Million until 2032. Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapeutics sales will continue to flourish, with a documented CAGR of 5.6% from 2015-2021.
Increasing demand for combination therapies therapy is expected to fuel the growth of the Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapeutics market. Clinical evidence suggests that combination therapies entail relatively lower side effects, are cost-effective, and display higher patient response rates. Some major combination therapies include corticosteroids and IVIG, rituximab and dexamethasone, TPO-RA (eltrombopag), and dexamethasone.
Market Players: –
Hoffmann-La Roche Novartis AG GlaxoSmithKline Eisai Grifols Biologicals Inc. Baxter Bristol-Myers Squibb CSL Behring Sandoz S.A Contract Pharmaceutical
Competitive Landscape
The global market for Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapeutics is characterized by the presence of multiple vendors, aiming to offer extensive products to consumers. Additionally, key makers are focusing on developing the devices supported by the implementation of stringent government regulations, and are offering solutions tailor-made to suit their business objectives. In addition, the vendors are likely to leverage upgradation and product differentiation to gain an edge over other competitors in the market.
In February 2019, Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy announced the successful development of biologically active Romiplostim. In April 2018 , U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the therapeutic use of TAVALISSE developed by Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as the second line of treatment for ITP. In March 2018, Dova Pharmaceuticals , along with its wholly-owned subsidiary AkaRx, Inc. entered into a distribution and development rights agreement with Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. For DOPTELET in China and Hong Kong.
Key Segments Covered in the Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapeutics Industry Report
Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapeutics Market by Product Type :
Corticosteroids-based Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapeutics IntravenImmunoglobulins-based Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapeutics Anti-D Immunoglobulin-based Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapeutics Thrombopoietin Receptor Agonists (TPO-RA) based Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Other Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapeutic Products Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapeutics Market by Distribution Channel :
Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapeutic Product Sales via Drug Stores Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapeutic Product Sales via Retail Pharmacies Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapeutic Product Sales via Other Distribution Channels Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapeutics Market by Treatment Type :
Oral Corticosteroids Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapeutics
Prednisone Rituximab Azathioprine Eltrombopag Splenectomy-based Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapeutics
IntravenImmunoglobulin (IVIG) Anti-D Immunoglobulin Thrombopoietin Receptor Agonists
Regional analysis includes
North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM) EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe CIS & Russia Japan Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)
How Fact.MR Assists in Making Strategic Moves?
The data provided in the Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapeutics Market report offers comprehensive analysis of important industry trends. Industry players can use this data to strategize their potential business moves and gain remarkable revenues in the upcoming period.
The report covers the price trend analysis and value chain analysis along with analysis of diverse offering by market players. The main motive of this report is to assist enterprises to make data-driven decisions and strategize their business moves.
Customize this report for your specific research solution:
