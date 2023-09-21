Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapeutics Market Is Expected To Rise At A 5.0% CAGR By 2032 X Herald

Increasing demand for combination therapies therapy is expected to fuel the growth of the Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapeutics market. Clinical evidence suggests that combination therapies entail relatively lower side effects, are cost-effective, and display higher patient response rates. Some major combination therapies include corticosteroids and IVIG, rituximab and dexamethasone, TPO-RA (eltrombopag), and dexamethasone.

Competitive Landscape

The global market for Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapeutics is characterized by the presence of multiple vendors, aiming to offer extensive products to consumers. Additionally, key makers are focusing on developing the devices supported by the implementation of stringent government regulations, and are offering solutions tailor-made to suit their business objectives. In addition, the vendors are likely to leverage upgradation and product differentiation to gain an edge over other competitors in the market.



In February 2019, Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy announced the successful development of biologically active Romiplostim.

In April 2018 , U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the therapeutic use of TAVALISSE developed by Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as the second line of treatment for ITP. In March 2018, Dova Pharmaceuticals , along with its wholly-owned subsidiary AkaRx, Inc. entered into a distribution and development rights agreement with Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. For DOPTELET in China and Hong Kong.

Key Segments Covered in the Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapeutics Industry Report



Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapeutics Market by Product Type :



Corticosteroids-based Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapeutics



IntravenImmunoglobulins-based Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapeutics



Anti-D Immunoglobulin-based Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapeutics



Thrombopoietin Receptor Agonists (TPO-RA) based Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura

Other Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapeutic Products

Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapeutics Market by Distribution Channel :



Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapeutic Product Sales via Drug Stores



Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapeutic Product Sales via Retail Pharmacies

Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapeutic Product Sales via Other Distribution Channels

Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapeutics Market by Treatment Type :



Oral Corticosteroids Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapeutics





Prednisone





Rituximab





Azathioprine



Eltrombopag



Splenectomy-based Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapeutics





IntravenImmunoglobulin (IVIG)





Anti-D Immunoglobulin Thrombopoietin Receptor Agonists

Regional analysis includes



North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

