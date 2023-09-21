Electrolyte Sports Drink Market Production, Revenue,Nsumption, Price And Growth Rate 2023-2029 X Herald







In 2020, the market for Electrolyte Sports Drink was worth USD 26.24 billion. The effects of COVID-19 have been staggering and unprecedented, with sports drinks experiencing a surge in demand across all geographies as a result of the pandemic. According to our analysis, the market grew spectacularly in 2020, by 7.7%, compared to the average annual growth between 2017 and 2019. The market is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 4.2% between 2021 and 2028, rising from USD 27.22 billion in 2021 to USD 36.35 billion in 2029. When the pandemic is over, this market's demand and growth will resume to pre-pandemic levels, which explains the abrupt decline in CAGR.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are: Fraser and Neave Limited, Suntory, Pacific Health Laboratories, All Sport, Coca-Cola Company, Wander Ð Isostar, CytoSport, Inc., Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Prime Hydration, LLC, KENT Corporation, PepsiCo, Vemma and others

June 2019: Coca-Cola declared the introduction of its Powerade sports beverage in India to expand its portfolio and offer a number of options to consumers in India.

By Application:

Online Sales

Offline Sales

Isotonic Sport Drinks

Hypertonic Sport Drinks

Hypotonic Sport Drinks

North America (North America is a prominent market shareholder, boasting a size of USD 8.80 billion in 2020. A large number of its population participating in outdoor outings propelling the consumption of the drink is likely to fuel the demand. For instance, the Outdoor Industry.data mentions that in 2018, the people in the United States population were assessed on 1 billion fewer outdoor outings. Similarly, the massively high sports participation resulted in fostering the usage of sport drinks for performance enhancement helps to generate traction.)

Europe (Europe is projected to display significant growth, owing to fitness clubs progressively gaining more members who needed the drink to enhance their workout. For instance, the data released by Europe Active.eu states that in 2019, there were 65 million members in European health and fitness clubs which is a rise of 3.6 percent. Likewise, the escalating number of tourists visiting Europe led to spikes in consumption, as it helps to regain their energy while touring variplaces. For instance, the United Nations World Tourism Organization data declares that in 2019 Europe has 710 international tourist arrivals.)

Asia Pacific (The Asia Pacific market is projected to have a significant presence owing to the increasing sports player population and rising trend of varifitness activities. According to the Special Olympics, in 2018, India experienced the largest growth with approximately 80,000 new young athletes. However, increasing middle-class consumers with changing lifestyles, especially in emerging economies such as China and India, are creating their own consumption trends, which are fueling the demand for naturally flavored sports drinks.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE), Egypt, Nigeria, and South Korea)

