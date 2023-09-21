Shooter opens fire near US Embassy in Lebanon

(MENAFN) On Wednesday evening, a firing occurred at the US Embassy in Lebanon, representative Jake Nelson informed a UK news agency. No wounds were declared, he continued.



“At 10:37 pm local time, small arms fire was reported in the vicinity of the entrance to the US embassy,” Nelson stated.



“There were no injuries, and our facility is safe. We are in close contact with host country law enforcement authorities.”



The event happened on the anniversary of the fatal suicide car explosive attack of one of the constructions held by the US political delegation in Beirut in 1984. The strike conducted by Islamist militants caused the death of 23 people, involving two Americans.



The embassy was relocated from central Beirut to its present site in the Christian suburb of Awkar after one more raid in April 1983, which took the lives of 63 people. A new political compound is being built on a 43-acre location.

