Our Doors Open For Jamaat, Hurriyat: Bukhari

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar: Former minister and Apni Party president, Syed Altaf Bukhari on Wednesday said that his doors are always open for anyone, who believes in Indian constitution and is not involved in drug abuse & terrorism.
“The doors of our party are always for anyone, be it Jamaat-e-Islami, Hurriyat or anyone, who believes in Indian constitution, don't believe in communal politics and is not involved in drug abuse and terrorism,” Bukhari said.
Reacting to the statement of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, he said that democracy allows the people to elect their representatives.“The Lt Governor has the right to speak anything, but the fact is democracy exists because of the people only,” he said .
