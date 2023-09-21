Owner Of Renowned Peshawar Eatery 'Charsi Tikka' Arrested For Alleged Minduct With Tourists

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for operations, the owner of Charsi Tikka was allegedly involved in inappropriate activities with both local and foreign tourists. The arrest follows the surfacing of videos depicting his alleged misconduct with domestic and international visitors, as well as public complaints.

Promptly responding to these complaints, the Shah Qabool police station initiated swift action leading to the detention of Nisar Khan, the proprietor of the widely known Charsi Tikka establishment. The videos in question allegedly feature Nisar Khan engaging in inappropriate behavior with tourists.

SSP Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi asserted that the law applies impartially to all individuals, without exception. No one is exempt from the reach of the law. A formal case will be registered against the accused, and appropriate legal measures will be taken in accordance with due process.

