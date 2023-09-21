Naftogaz Declares Getting Out Of Default

The company's CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov announced this, Ukrinform reports.

"We have made the necessary payments on Eurobonds 2022/26 in accordance with the terms of the restructuring. Thus, today Naftogaz is out of default," Chernyshov said.

According to him, "Naftogaz Group's philosophy is to be reliable at all operational levels."

"We will continue to prove our reliability to our partners," Chernyshov emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, in late July, Naftogaz of Ukraine received investors' consent to restructure Eurobonds maturing in July 2022 and November 2026.