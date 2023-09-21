Hospital, Houses Damaged In Russia's Missile Attack On Kyiv Region, Man Injured

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Under the procedural guidance of Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1, Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation data, on the morning of September 21, 2023, Russia attacked the Kyiv region with missiles. A man received shrapnel injuries to his legs.

In some districts, detached houses and household buildings were damaged, as well as motor vehicles. A hospital was hit. The fragments of enemy missiles crashed onto the territory of an enterprise, and a fire broke out.

None of the objects affected by Russian attacks was a military target.

Prosecutors, experts and investigators are documenting the consequences of Russia's overnight attack.

A reminder that, on the night of September 21, 2023, Ukraine's air defense units destroyed 20 enemy targets over the capital city and its outskirts.