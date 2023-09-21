Thursday, 21 September 2023 11:36 GMT

Azerbaijan Nominates Its Candidacy For Post Of Asian Parliamentary Assembly Chair


9/21/2023 3:08:43 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Azerbaijan has nominated its candidacy for the post of Chair of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) for 2024-2026, the Secretary General of the APA Standing Committee on Social and Cultural Affairs Mohammad Reza Majidi said at a meeting of the committee, Trend reports.

Majidi noted that he would support the candidacy of Azerbaijan.

The meeting of the Committee on Social and Cultural Affairs is being held in Baku on September 20-23.

MENAFN21092023000187011040ID1107111776

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search