Azerbaijan Nominates Its Candidacy For Post Of Asian Parliamentary Assembly Chair

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Azerbaijan has
nominated its candidacy for the post of Chair of the Asian
Parliamentary Assembly (APA) for 2024-2026, the Secretary General
of the APA Standing Committee on Social and Cultural Affairs
Mohammad Reza Majidi said at a meeting of the committee, Trend reports.
Majidi noted that he would support the candidacy of
Azerbaijan.
The meeting of the Committee on Social and Cultural Affairs is
being held in Baku on September 20-23.
MENAFN21092023000187011040ID1107111776
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.