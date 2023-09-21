Morocco: His Majesty The King Sends Message Of Thanks And Gratitude To United Kingdom Prime Minister

His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, has sent a message of thanks and gratitude to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Mr. Rishi Sunak, following the participation of a search and rescue team from his country in the relief efforts following the September 08 earthquake.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses, on His own behalf and on behalf of the Moroccan people, His deep gratitude for « your Government's solidarity and lofty humanitarian initiative towards the Kingdom of Morocco, » following the tragic earthquake that struck the Al Haouz region.

His Majesty the King conveys to Mr. Rishi Sunak His most sincere thanks and appreciation for the effective and efficient participation of the UK ISAR team in the search and rescue operations which have been carried out in the stricken areas.

« The UK ISAR team's contribution is testimony to the enduring friendship, fruitful cooperation and active solidarity between our countries and our peoples, who share a firm belief in, and a commitment to, the universal values of solidarity, empathy and mutual assistance, » notes the Sovereign in the message.