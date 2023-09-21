Power For Morocco: Ecoflow Donates Portable Power Stations As Aid For Quake-Hit Area Of Marrakesh

EcoFlow ( ), a global leading sustainable energy company, has responded to the urgent humanitarian need by donating a range of solar generators to earthquake-affected area in Morocco, contributing to ongoing efforts in rescue, recovery, and rebuilding.

On 8 September, a 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit Morocco, killing more than 2,000 people, injuring thousands, and wiping out entire villages in the hills of the Atlas Mountains. More than 300,000 people have been affected, estimated by the United Nations.

Subsequent power outages aggravate the challenges of rescue and recovery. EcoFlow's immediate donation initiative, in conjunction with EasyPower, the official distributor in Morocco, will provide essential electricity and protection against future power outages, increasing the efficiency of rescue operations and improving life-saving conditions.

EcoFlow has donated the first batch of portable power stations, including the powerful DELTA Pro and the latest DELTA 2 Max, alongside 400W solar panels. Under the direction of TuHilft Stiftung, an active global non-governmental organization founded in 2005, these resources have been distributed to rescue teams and hospitals in Aghbarane and Zaouiat Tassaft, providing enough power to maintain essential services. Joy Wu, Head of LAMEA & APAC at EcoFlow, emphasized their impact, stating, "These power solutions will play a crucial role in maintaining essential communications, lighting, and the storage of food and medicine."

Representing one of the recipient organizations, Abdeslam Elghoulbzouri, founder of TuHilft Stiftung, praised EcoFlow's contribution, "EcoFlow's donation has been a lifeline forduring these challenging times. Their portable power stations and solar panels have truly made a difference in the lives of the earthquake survivors and our teams on the ground."

EcoFlow products are your reliable partners during times of crisis, ensuring your peace of mind and support from local organizations. To support communities across our world facing these extreme events, EcoFlow partners with relief organizations to provide essential and life-saving solutions for disaster aid, environmental protection, advanced education and medical care in the USA, Canada, Germany, Japan, South Africa and other regions.

EcoFlow is committed to delivering clean and reliable energy in an unpredictable world. Joy Wu affirms, "Our mission since Day One has been to make renewable energy products and solutions accessible to all. Our dream is to drive a worldwide shift in the way we generate and store the world's power."

