India Stops Processing Vs In Canada: Service Provider

New Delhi: India has suspended the issuing of visas in Canada, the service provider said Thursday, amid a diplomatic row sparked by Ottowa's accusation New Delhi was involved in the killing of a Sikh separatist near Vancouver.

"Important notice from Indian Mission: Due to operational reasons, with effect from 21 September 2023, Indian vservices have been suspended till further notice," BLS International posted on their website Thursday.

