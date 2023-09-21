India Stops Processing Vs In Canada: Service Provider

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP
New Delhi: India has suspended the issuing of visas in Canada, the service provider said Thursday, amid a diplomatic row sparked by Ottowa's accusation New Delhi was involved in the killing of a Sikh separatist near Vancouver.
"Important notice from Indian Mission: Due to operational reasons, with effect from 21 September 2023, Indian vservices have been suspended till further notice," BLS International posted on their website Thursday.
