GOGL -Pany Presentation, September 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CFO Peder Simonsen will be presenting Golden Ocean Group Limited at Pareto Securities' 30th Energy Conference today, September 21, 2023.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment
Golden Ocean - Pareto Energy Conference 2023
Attachments Golden Ocean - Pareto Energy Conference 2023...
MENAFN21092023004107003653ID1107111756
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.