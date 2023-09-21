Meet Jessica Behal - Founder Of Marketing Firm Spherical Strategies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Jessica Behal has worked with over 50 organizations in successfully furthering their business success. In 2014, Jessica Behal founded Spherical Strategies in an effort to move digital advertising in a more holistic direction.” - Spherical StrategiesUNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 20, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- After over a decade of working for web agencies, Spherical Strategies was founded in 2014 by Jessica Behal in an effort to move digital advertising in a more holistic direction.
Throughout her career, she has continuously evolved along with developing markets, technology, and user expectations and applied this to her clients' strategies - allowing a broader perspective and long-term success.
Jessica's portfolio is extensive. She has been working with ODUGlobal since 2011, along with a wide variety of clients including Harrah's Resorts, Jazzercise, Mississippi State University, UFC Gyms, University of Texas, University of Virginia, Verizon Wireless, Wharton School of Business, and 100+ other organizations across multiple industries.
Jessica has an affinity for creating and operating her digital marketing firm in a way that embodies the human experience and a cohesive approach from her team. A“one-size-fits-all” approach is not in her repertoire, but a foon performance-based marketing is.
Daily, she spends her time hands-on with campaign strategy and measurement, client communication, and oversight of the many large-scale projects at Spherical Strategies.
