Fiberglass Yarn Market Expects To Reach$ 5.68 Billion By 2032 X Herald

A prosperopportunity for producers of fiberglass yarn has been generated by the increasing number of wind energy projects taking place around the globe. The great tensile strength and temperature resilience of fiberglass make it suited for usage in wind energy.

Over the upcoming years, the electrical and electronics sector is anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR. The use of electrical appliances has increased worldwide in developing economies. The main driver of the rise in demand for electrical circuit boards has been the expanding global construction market. Fibreglass yarn is increasingly used in industrial settings because it gives a variety of items more strength.

Growing Integration of Fiberglass Yarn in Electronic Materials

The majority of printed circuit boards employ e-glass yarn, which is stacked and mixed with variresins including epoxy, melamine, phenolic, etc. Printed circuit boards use the finished product as their support structure. Printed circuit boards employ fiberglass to improve corrosion resistance, thermal conductivity, and dimensional stability, all of which are essential for the final product's performance.

Fibreglass yarn is ideal for use in varielectrical components because of its characteristics, which include low elongation, good mechanical strength, and thermal resistance. Manufacturers of motors and transformers frequently employ fibreglass yarn for a variety of uses in the electrical, electronic, defence, aerospace, marine, and lighting industries. With regard to voltage as well as high and low temperatures, fiberglass sleeving is ideal.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study



The global fiberglass yarn market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% to be valued at US$ 5.68 billion by 2032.

The market expanded at 3.3% CAGR between 2017 and 2021.

Under end-use industry, electronics and electrical will dominate the fiberglass yarn market with 41.8% share in 2022.

Together, aerospace and automotive dominate the market with over 40% market share.

East Asia dominates the global market with 28.7% share in 2021. Sales of fiberglass yarn are projected to rise at 5.8% and 5.3%, respectively, in East Asia and South Asia & Oceania.

Segmentation of Fiberglass Yarn Industry Research



By Product Type :



Fine Yarn

Ultra-fine Yarn

By Grade Type :



E Yarn



C Yarn



S Yarn

Others

By End-use Industry :



Electrical & Electronics





Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs)





Insulators & Enclosures



Others



Aerospace



Automotive



Construction

Others

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania MEA

Competitive Landscape

Prominent fiberglass yarn manufacturers are AGY Holding Corp, Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation (CPIC), Fber-line, Fibtex Product, Jushi Group Co. Ltd, Newtex, Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd, Nitto Boseki Co. Ltd., PFG Fiber Glass Corporation, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, and Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.

Leading manufacturers in the fiberglass yarn market are looking to manufacture products that can be applied in several end-use industries such as aerospace, automotive, construction, wind energy, etc. The properties of fiberglass such as tensile strength and temperature resistance are proven to be useful in variindustries. Manufacturers are also looking to increase their customer base by adopting merger and acquisition strategies.

In 2019, PolyOne, a global provider of specialized polymer materials, acquired Fiber-Line, a customized engineered fiber and composites materials company, for US$ 120 million.

Market Development

The fiberglass yarn market has witnessed huge demand from end-use industries such as aerospace, automotive, electronics, and electrical. The rising use of fiberglass in the aerospace industry in developing countries such as China and India and the growing automotive industry across the world have created a positive environment for fiberglass yarn suppliers.

Leading players in the market have been focusing on producing fiberglass yarn for different end-use industries. Also, some market players have adopted merger and acquisition strategies to increase their production capacity as well as presence in untapped markets, which will thereby help increase product margins.

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global fiberglass yarn market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights based on product type (fine yarn, ultra-fine yarn), grade type (E yarn, C yarn, S yarn, others), and end-use industry (electrical & electronics, aerospace, automotive, construction, others), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

