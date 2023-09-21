Cardiac Prosthetic Devices Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 7.6% By 2027 X Herald

The primary driver of market expansion is the incidence of cardiovascular disorders such as atrial fibrillation, heart valve disease, and stroke, which have significant death rates and stroke among the elderly. Over the forecast period (2022–2027), a high demand for implantable pacemakers and heart valve replacement devices to enhance cardiac function is anticipated to drive market growth.

By replacing damaged valves, cardiac prosthetic devices have the potential to improve quality of life and reduce mortality rates. Heart problems are becoming more common as a result of factors like the ageing population, extreme obesity, and bad lifestyles. Stroke is one of the most common cardiovascular disorders affecting the elderly population and can result in severe prosthetic heart failure. Heart failure could arise from dyspnea, which would increase the need for cardiac prosthetic devices.

People with this inherited connective tissue disease frequently develop aortic degeneration and mitral valve prolapse, which may eventually call for cardiac prosthetic device implantation as a treatment option for the heart's effective function. The development of tiny pacemakers and suture-less valve replacements, among other technological developments, have contributed to the market's growth.

Rising Rates of Pacemaker Implantation among Ageing Population to Restore Normal Heart Rates”

Transcatheter heart valves, tissue heart valves, mechanical heart valves, implantable pacemakers, external pacemakers, and external pacemakers are the different product categories in the market for cardiac prosthetic devices. 40% of all pacemakers sold worldwide are implantable.

Due to the rising rates of cardiac pacemaker implantation among the ageing population, there is an increased demand for implantable pacemakers. The numerproduct advantages, such as its capacity to alleviate signs of an irregular, sluggish heartbeat and restore normal heart rates, which in turn also helps erase the signs of bradycardia, will further spur the segment growth.

Recent innovations in implantable pacemakers, including dynamic pacemaker technology and microprocessor-controlled devices, are improving device efficiency and fostering market expansion.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



Sales of cardiac prosthetic devices are expected to rise at a CAGR of 7.6% through 2027.

The global cardiac prosthetic devices market is currently valued at US$ 6.6 billion.

Market in Canada is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period.

Demand for external pacemakers is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2027. Market in Germany is set to increase at a CAGR of 5% through 2027.

Competitive Landscape

Key suppliers of cardiac prosthetic devices are focused on offering a wide range of advanced and innovative devices. Cardiac device manufacturers are concentrating on technological advancements to fulfil the unmet demands of cardiac illnesses. Top market companies are implementing product approval and acquisition to bolster their R&D division and create superior cardiac prosthetic devices.

For instance :

In 2020, CMS increased its coverage for artificial hearts and ventricular assist devices with the fulfillment of the Medicare regulations to provide more patients with a range of prosthetic heart devices such as Abbott's HeartMate 3.

Key Companies of Cardiac Prosthetic Devices



CryoLife, Inc.

TTK Healthcare

VeMedtech

Vitatron

Abiomed, Inc.

AtriCure, Inc.

Biotronik

Boston Scientific Corporation

Braile Biomedica

Abbott Laboratories

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Labcor Laboratories

Lepu Medical Technology Co. Ltd. Lifetech Scientific

Winning Strategy

Top market players are focusing on enhancing the safety of cardiac prosthetic devices, which is anticipated to boost demand for such products. Key companies are concentrating on their product pipelines and forming strategic agreements with other businesses to increase their visibility.

Key manufacturers of cardiac prosthetic devices are engaged in creating innovative prosthetic devices, lowering costs, and increasing their market share in undeveloped areas.

For instance,

Abbott introduced a novel minimally invasive heart valve replacement device to address mitral regurgitation caused by heart failure.

Cardiac Prosthetic Devices Industry Research Segments



By Product Type :



Implantable Pacemakers



External Pacemakers



Transcatheter Heart Valves



Tissue Heart Valves

Mechanical Heart Valves

By End User :



Hospitals



Specialty Centers



Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Region :



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America Middle East & Africa

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global cardiac prosthetic devices market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2027.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product type (implantable pacemakers, external pacemakers, transcatheter heart valves, tissue heart valves, mechanical heart valves) and end-user (hospitals, specialty centers, ambulatory surgical centers, others), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

