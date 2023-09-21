Organic Infant Formula Market Gains Momentum At A CAGR Of 7.6% By 2033 X Herald

Organic infant formula is free from pesticides, hormones, and chemicals. The rising traction for healthier food options for kids is predicted to drive opportunities for players. The opening of new markets in emerging regions is estimated to open up lucrative opportunities.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:



A majority of parents are becoming educated related to the potential risks of traditional infant formula. Organic infant formula is described as a synthetic nutritifood prepared for kids of less than 12 months. It is generally used as a substitute for breast milk. Compared to the traditional formula, organic infant formula is produced from natural ingredients, including dairy milk and soy products, which are free from hormones, pesticides, and chemicals.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global organic infant formula market stands at US$ 20.77 billion in 2023.

The market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2033.

Sales of organic infant formula are anticipated to reach US$ 43.30 billion by 2033.

The special milk formula segment accounted for 35.1% share of global market revenue in 2022. Specialty stores held 70% share of industry revenue in 2022.

“ Early-age infections, malnutrition, increasing requirements for plant-based milk formula, and high attentiveness among the majority of parents about the health of infants are bolstering sales of organic infant formula , ” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Rising Cases of Breast Cancer in the United States Generating Demand for Organic Infant Formula

The United States market is projected to hold a significant share in the North American region. Growing sales of organic infant formula in the country are attributed to the rising incidences of breast cancer among varifemale Americans.

Increasing awareness among the female population related to the existence of these products is predicted to positively influence market opportunities. Moreover, the increased purchasing power of numerAmericans due to a prospereconomy is also contributing to the rising sales of organic infant formula.

High Production Cost and Implementation of Stringent Government Regulations Adversely Impacting Market Expansion

The cost associated with the production of organic infant formula in comparison to traditional formula is creating challenges for suppliers in the form of reduced product demand. Certain stringent regulations and quality control measures are implemented by respective governing bodies to ensure product quality. These measures are projected to lead to increased costs of manufacturing and tlimit product affordability for variconsumers globally.

Manufacturers need to adhere to stringent regulations and certifications that are time-consuming and complex. Therefore, sometimes the task of producing organic infant formula becomes tiresome for some producers.

Winning Strategy

Prominent companies are involved in mergers, acquisitions, and other similar activities to gain a competitive edge in the market.

For instance,

Nestle S.A. is a renowned processor of food and drinks, based in Vevey, Switzerland. On August 09, 2021, it announced the acquisition of The Bountiful Company, based in New York, US, and is well-known for its dietary supplements.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report



Nestle S. A.,

Abbott,

Danone,

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC,

Perrigo Company PLCS,

Bellamy's Organic,

Friesland Campina,

Shijiazhuang Junlebao Dairy Co., Ltd.,

Heilongjiang Feihe Dairy Co., Ltd.,

Friesland Campina, Bubs Organic, LLC

Segmentation of Organic Infant Formula Industry Research Report



By Product :



Starting Milk Formula



Follow-on Milk

Special Milk Formula

By Distribution Channel :



Convenience Stores



Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

By Formulation :



Powdered Formula



Concentrated Milk Formula

Ready-to-feed Formula

By Region:



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America Middle East & Africa

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the organic infant formula market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product (starting milk formula, follow-on milk, special milk formula), distribution channel (convenience stores, supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores), and formulation (powdered formula, concentrated milk formula, ready-to-feed formula), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Get Full Access of Complete Report:



Contact:

sales Office :

Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: