Quadient Bes Auchan France's Excive Partner For Multi-Carrier Parcel Pick-Up In Over 400 Stores Nationwide

With its carrier-agnostic infrastructure, the Parcel Pending by Quadient solution interfaces with the tracking system of any carrier, automatically alerting customers as soon as their parcel is securely delivered to one of the compartments. Already set up to receive parcels from carriers Relais Colis and UPS, the solution will enable Auchan to offer other carriers access to its extensive network of hypermarkets and supermarkets for the delivery of their customers' parcels. The comprehensive, efficient and highly convenient service will further enhance customer in-store experience, while simplifying store employees' daily work.

"We are proud to be speeding up our collaboration with Quadient, a global leader in automated parcel delivery,” said Basile Guérin, director of innovation and strategic partnerships at Auchan France.“It's part of our commitment to work with experts in their fields to offer our customers the best services and a reinvented shopping experience, tailored to their needs and aspirations".

The partnership enables Quadient to expand its high-quality, attractive network, that offers carriers exclusive access to premium delivery points ideally located in high-density city districts. Carriers face considerable challenges in these areas-large numbers of parcels, traffic congestion and overcrowding of traditional staffed pick up and drop off points, particularly during peak periods-and will now be able to access a high-value shared infrastructure at strategic locations and reduce logistics costs, CO2 emissions and delivery times, improving customer satisfaction.

"Quadient's automated delivery and collection network streamlines both the last and first mile in a very sustainable manner over the long term, respectful of the environment and the consumer experience," said Katia Bourgeais Crémel, Director of Parcel Locker Solutions Europe at Quadient.“We look forward to building significant new partnerships that will further develop a shared use of our pickup points, focusing on the user experience, sustainability and cost reduction across the parcel management chain.”

The partnership between Auchan France and Quadient embodies both companies' commitment to rethinking the customer experience and meeting today's logistics challenges, while maintaining the quality of service they are recognized for. Quadient continues to roll out its French network, building on its strategic partnerships, its experience, and the success of its open networks in the UK and Japan. To date, the company already has an installed base of 18,900 units worldwide.

