North America ECG Patches And Holter Monitors Market To Surpass A Valuation Of$ 4,413.3 Million By 2031

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- North American ECG patch and Holter monitoring market size was US$ 1,161.4 million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass a valuation of US$ 4,413.3 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.99% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
The ECG patches and Holter monitoring market in North America has experienced rapid expansion in recent years, underscoring the region's dedication to promoting cardiovascular health solutions. This increase is due to several market factors, including population aging, an increase in cardiovascular disorders, and technology developments. The United States stands out as a major contributor and a preeminent leader with a sizable market share.
The demographic shift toward an aging population and the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are two major factors contributing to the market's exponential expansion. The U.S. CenBureau predicted in 2022 that by 2034, the number of people 65 and older would surpass that of children under the age of 18 for the first time in American history. By 2030, this group, which is prone to chronic illnesses including CVDs, will number 80 million. Over 40% of Americans will have some type of cardiovascular disease by 2030, according to data from the American Heart Association (AHA). As a result, the demand for non-invasive and practical cardiac monitoring devices, such as ECG patches and Holter monitors, will increase.
Digital Transformation – Telehealth and Real-Time Monitoring: Offering Potential for the Market
Technological developments also play a crucial influence. Wireless ECG patches had a 10% increase from the prior year in 2022, highlighting the transition to real-time monitoring options. Companies in the area are also spending a lot of money on research and development in an effort to create cutting-edge technologies that can produce results more quickly and accurately. Investments in this industry went over $150 million in 2022, a sign of a healthy market.
By 2022, telehealth services in North America had already increased by 250% from the previyear. This sharp increase demonstrates how much demand there is for remote healthcare options. The tendency is clear in the tech-enabled capabilities of ECG patches and Holter monitors. Additionally, the worldwide telecardiology market, a subset of telehealth that focuses on cardiology, is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 17.5% to reach $65.3 billion. North America is positioned to lead this growth with nearly 40% of the worldwide market share.
The increase in smartphone penetration is an additional noteworthy figure to take into account. The potential integration of ECG patches and Holter monitoring data with smartphone applications offers an effective, user-friendly, and real-time option for patients and healthcare professionals given that there will be over 275 million smartphone users in the U.S. by 2022.
ECG Patch Segment Captures More Than 50% of Market Revenue Share
The ECG patch market stands out, holding a commanding lead with more than 57% of the total revenue. This predominance implies a strong preference for ECG patches among medical professionals and patients alike. This can be due to their practicality, usability, and technical improvements that have facilitated and improved real-time monitoring.
When compared to Holter monitors, ECG patches are leadless, simple to use, interfere with daily activities only somewhat, and are hygienic since they are not reused, waterproof, and require no upfront investment. ECG patches have a higher study completion rate and increased compliance compared to other short- to medium-term devices, such as the Holter monitor since they are simple to apply to the skin and require no maintenance.
Hospitals and Clinics Hold a Substantial Share of 71%
With a commanding 71.8% market share, hospitals and clinics dominate the market growth. This predominance emphasizes the crucial part these institutions play in the region's cardiac treatment and diagnostics. It is anticipated to see rapid growth, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2% in the near term.
The availability of cutting-edge devices like ECG patches and portable Holters for ambulatory ECG monitoring and technological advancements such as a shift in patient preference toward ambulatory centers for treatment are driving the market growth. Demand for ambulatory centers is anticipated to rise as a result of these devices' instantanedata transfer of information related to outpatient operations, which will allow for more precise assessment of cardiac arrhythmias.
United States Generates Over 84% of Market Revenue Share
With a market share of over 84%, the United States stands out as a significant contributor and a dominant leader. Due to its superior healthcare system and strong emphasis on cardiovascular health, thehas dominated this industry.
The nation's strong healthcare system, more awareness, and expanded research and development efforts are to blame for the substantial chunk. Additionally, by 2022, around 30 million Americans had used an ECG patch of some kind for monitoring, demonstrating how well-accepted the technology was.
The American Heart Association's worrisome figures, which show that over half of adults have a cardiovascular disease, have sparked a critical need for top-notch diagnostic and monitoring tools. The aging population, which is more prone to heart diseases, is anticipated to reach 74 million people by 2030, which would heighten this urgency even more.
Innovation continues to be essential to the US's dominant position in the market. The country guarantees that healthcare providers have access to the most advanced ECG patches and Holter monitors thanks to its consistent history of being at the forefront of medical technological advancements and its investment appetite, which pumped over $14 billion into health tech startups in 2022.
Competitive Insights
North America ECG patch and Holter monitors market is fragmented as there are numersmall regional service providers. Major healthcare organizations supply ECG patches and Holter monitors as examples of heart monitoring systems.
GE Healthcare dominates the sales of ECG patches and Holter monitors. This dominance can be explained by the company's diverse product offering, robust distribution networks, and recent strategic initiatives. In May 2018, Preventive Solutions and GE Healthcare partnered to make ECG services available to patients at home.
List of Prominent Players Include
.AliveCor, Inc.
.Cardiac Insight Inc.
.Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd.
.GE Healthcare
.Hill-Rom
.Koninklijke Philips N.V.
.Medtronic plc
.LifeSignals, Inc.
.Schiller AG
.Nihon Kohden Corporation
.Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The North America ECG patch and Holter monitoring market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, End User, and Country.
By Product
.ECG Patch
.Holter Monitor
oSingle Holter Monitors
o3 Lead Holter Monitors
o6 Lead Holter Monitors
o12 Lead Holter Monitors
oOthers
By Application
.Diagnostics
.Monitoring
.Long-term (or continuous) monitoring
oAutomatic analysis
oExtended cardiac monitoring
oOthers
By End User
.Hospitals & Clinics
.Home Settings & Ambulatory Facilities
.Others
By Country
.U.S.
.Canada
.Mexico
About Astute Analytica:
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come tofrom all across the globe.
They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
