A ABLOY Acquires Forte In Peru

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STOCKHOLM, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AABLOY has acquired Forte, a leading residential door locks and padlocks manufacturer in Peru.
"I am very pleased to welcome Forte into the AABLOY Group. This constitutes an important next step in our strategy to further strengthen our position in emerging markets," says NDelvaux, President and CEO of AABLOY.
"Forte is a well-known and recognised brand in Peru, focused on high quality, innovative security products, and I'm excited for them to become part of AABLOY," says Lucas Boselli, Executive Vice President of AABLOY and Head of the Americas Division. "This acquisition reinforces our commitment to the Peruvian market and recognizes the value and importance of local brands, products and expertise."
Forte was founded in 1967 and has some 340 employees. The main office and factory are located in Lima, Peru.
Sales for 2022 amounted to about MPEN 67 (approx. MSEK 200). The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.
For more information, please contact:
NDelvaux, President and CEO, tel.
no:
+46
8
506
485
82
Erik Pieder, CFO and Executive Vice President, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 72
Björn Tibell, Head of Investor Relations, tel.
no:
+46 70
275 67 68, e-mail: [email protected]
About
AABLOY
The AABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 52,000 employees and sales of SEK 121 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. AABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.
The following files are available for download:
|
|
Press release (PDF)
|
|
Forte
SOURCE AABLOY
MENAFN21092023003732001241ID1107111703
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.