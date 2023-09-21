AB Novaturas Has Acquired Own Shares



Total number of shares acquired 75 997; Total amount of share acquisition transactions EUR 248 510,19.

Shares were acquired with the purpose of selling them to Novaturas group employees upon execution of option rights. Acquired shares will pass on Novaturas ownership on the settlement date of purchase auction – 22nd September 2023.





About the company

Novaturas Group is the largest and the only charter flights' local tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter trips to more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 tours. In 2022, Novaturas Group recorded revenues of EUR 197 million and served 267 000 passengers in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

Vygantas Reifonas

CFO of AB Novaturas

+370 687 21603