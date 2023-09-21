Alginate Dressing Market Growth Is Expected To Accelerate At A 4.1% CAGR By 2032 X Herald

The increasing frequency of chronic wounds and burn cases throughout the world is predicted to drive the growth of the alginate dressing's market size over the assessment period. It is expected that 1 to 2% of the population in affluent nations would suffer from a chronic wound over their lives. Chronic wounds afflict more than 6 million people in the United States each year. As a result, chronic wounds are one of the leading causes of death and morbidity, and they require sophisticated therapy such as alginate dressings to be treated.

Furthermore, the increased prevalence of major burn injuries may drive market growth. According to the Undersea and Hyperbaric Medical Society, more than 2 million burn injuries are recorded in the United States each year, with 14,000 individuals dying and another 20,000 requiring admission to a burn unit. Furthermore, around 75,000 people require hospitalization each year, with 25,000 of them staying for more than two months. Furthermore, increased incidence of burns, trauma, and traffic accidents are expected to boost the industry's growth. For example, the WHO (2018) estimates that over 1,000,000 individuals in India suffer from severe or moderate burns each year.

New product Introductions are Propelling the Growth of the Alginate Dressings Market

Manufacturers in the alginate dressings market are focusing on delivering innovative products with improved clinical outcomes to minimize pain, keep wounds moist, and promote overall patient comfort.

Key alginate dressings market participants are also attempting to boost consumer convenience by distinguishing their goods from others. These industry leaders are doing so by incorporating innovative functionality in order to maintain their market leadership.

For example, GEMedical debuted the GEMCORE360 brand of alginate dressings in February 2019, which comprises foams, hydrocolloids, alginates, and thin film dressings.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study



As of 2022, the alginate dressing market is likely to be valued at US$ 1 Billion

From 2022 to 2032, the Alginate Dressing industry is poised to flourish at a 4.1% CAGR

By 2032, the Alginate Dressing landscape is slated to reach a valuation of US$ 1.50 Billion

By end-user, the hospital segment is expected to dominate the market, documenting a 4.3% value CAGR As per Fact.MR's projections, the market for Alginate Dressing in the UK will likely expand at a 3.9% CAGR

Competitive Landscape



Alginate dressing manufacturers are actively working on the development of new goods and the acquisition of firms in order to increase their product portfolios in the sector. Additionally, expenditures in product research and alliances with other healthcare organisations are major techniques used by manufacturers to increase sales and income. Some prominent market developments are as follows:

In October 2022, Medline and the Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian Health System in California have formed a $200 million multi-year prime vendor collaboration. The strategic relationship will deliver a wide portfolio of important medical supplies and solutions to the system's complete acute and non-acute care network in support of the Orange County community's full continuum of care. The two businesses will work together to develop innovative ideas for improving the supply chain operations, patient outcomes, and clinical efficiency of the system.

Major Alginate Dressing Service Players



Cardinal Health

Smith & Nephew

3M

Coloplast Corp.

ConvaTec

Paul Hartmann AG

B. Braun Melsungen

Hollister Incorporated

Molnlycke Health Care AB. Medline Industries, Inc.

Key Segments Covered in the Alginate Dressing Industry Survey



By Type :



Antimicrobial

Non-antimicrobial

By Application :



Acute Wounds





Surgical & Traumatic Wounds



Burns



Chronic Wounds





Diabetic Foot Ulcers





Pressure Ulcers





VenLeg Ulcers

Other Chronic Wounds

By End User :



Hospitals



Clinics



Home Healthcare

Others

By Region :



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America Middle East & Africa

More Insights Available



Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Alginate Dressing market, presenting historical analysis from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis Type (Antimicrobial and Non-antimicrobial), Application (Acute Wounds, Surgical & Traumatic Wounds and Burns), Chronic Wounds (Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, VenLeg Ulcers and Other Chronic Wounds), by End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Healthcare and Others), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa).

