Botanical Ined Drinks Market On An Upward Trajectory To Reach$ 608 Million By 2033 X Herald

The strategic emphasis on health-based marketing has effectively educated and sensitized consumer markets, leading to an increased preference for botanical infused drinks on a global scale. In the year 2022, botanical infused drinks already accounted for nearly five percent of the total sales in the fusion beverages category. This trend is projected to gain even more traction, with botanical infused drinks predicted to surpass 10% of overall demand by the end of 2033.

Amongst all factors favouring the sales of botanical infused beverages, exorbitant rates of the ingredients used during the manufacturing process can be a concern for the market growth. Fact.MR suggests that manufacturing affordable infused drinks and expanding their product line according to shifting trends will enable market leaders as well as emerging players to stand out in the competitive beverage industry. Manufacturers incorporating varinatural ingredients with an aim to bring the best of nature to everybody's day-to-day life will ramp up the consumption of botanical infused beverages during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:



The global botanical infused drinks market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 6.4% and be valued at US$ 608 million by 2033.

The market witnessed 5.8% CAGR for the period of 2018-2022.

Under source segment, fruits dominate the market with 39% market share in 2022.

Europe dominated the market with 32% market share in 2022. Based on region, botanical infused drinks are expected to increase at CAGRs of 6.6% and 6.1%, respectively, in Oceania and North America

“Rising incidence of chronic diseases will intensify the global botanical infused drinks market in coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive landscape:

Prominent botanical infused drinks manufacturers are Belvoir Farm, Britvic Plc, CQ Infused Beverages Ltd, Fever Tree, Irish Distillers International Ltd, Powerhouse Beverage Co, Fentimans Ltd.

Manufacturers are continuously altering their business strategies to address multiple challenges faced by them and to compete in the dynamic beverage industry. Adoption of inorganic tactics like mergers, acquisitions and collaborations with emerging players will open a plethora of opportunities for dominant as well as emerging players. In addition, investing in R&D for producing new botanical infused drinks that are sourced from multiple botanicals which can address the growing chronic conditions among the population will increase the profitability of the market players.

In 2019, Britvic Plc launched infusions of cucumber, lime and mint in their water brand Aqua Libra thereby gaining a prominent position in the Europe market.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of botanical infused drinks positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of Botanical infused drinks Industry Research:

· By Source :



Roots

Flowers

Fruits

Herbs

Leaves Seeds

· By Drink Type :



Alcoholic Non-Alcoholic

· By Packaging Type :



Cans

Bottles

Jars Others

· By Sales Channel :



Offline



Modern Trade



Specialty Stores



Departmental Stores

HoReCa Online

· By Region :



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & ASEAN

Oceania MEA

