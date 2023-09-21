Coffee Machine Market To Expand At 5.1% CAGR, Reaching$ 28 Billion By 2033 X Herald

market research report by Fact.MR, (Leading business and competitive intelligence provider) on global Coffee Machine market sales initiates with an outlook of the market, followed by the scrutiny of the demand and consumption volumes and share and size of variend-use segments

Expanding at a CAGR of 5.1% , the global coffee machine market is expected to increase from a valuation of US$ 17 billion in 2023 to US$ 28 billion by the end of 2033.

Country-wise Insights

What Makes the U.S. a Leading Coffee Machine Market in North America?

“Increased Preference for Highly Automatic Small Kitchen Appliances”

Rapid urbanization, technological advancements in coffee machines, the increased preference for highly automatic small kitchen appliances, and the high purchasing power of residents all contribute to market growth.

The demand for coffee machines is being driven by the expanding working class and the population of youthful consumers in the U.S.

Competitive Landscape

The coffee market is expanding in terms of innovations, new deliveries, and desires. Key coffee machine producers are focusing on significant advancements that meet the demands of the broad client base. Major coffee machine manufacturers are attempting to provide value-added products along with a unique client experience.

For instance,



In 2020, Starbucks Corporation installed AI-enabled coffee makers in its variU.S. and U.K. outlets. This device includes AI-enabled sensors that help to give users an excellent coffee brewing experience.

In 2021, BrewID, the company's new platform, was introduced by Keurig. The technology recognizes the unique roast and brand of the K-Cup pod to personalize the brew settings on the advice of the inventor. In 2021, Eversys, a well-known brand in the professional espresso coffee machine market, was acquired by De' Longhi S.p.A.

Key Segments of Coffee Machine Industry Research



By Product :



Drip Filters



Pods/Capsules



Espresso

Bean-to-cup

By Technology :



Manual



Semi-automatic

Automatic

By Application :



Commercial

Residential

By Sales Channel :



Specialty Stores



Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Online Stores

By Region :



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America Middle East & Africa

