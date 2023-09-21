Zelensky: employment of veto right needs modification to recover power of UN Charter

(MENAFN) The employment of the right of veto is what needs modification, and this might be a major overhaul, something that recovers the power of the United Nations Charter.



Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelensky declared this on Wednesday in his comments at a special UN Security Council session in New York, September 20, a Ukrainian news agency stated.



"I regret that so far the UN Security Council is just the most visible platform in the world. I believe that the UN is capable of more. I am confident that the UN Charter can actually work for global peace and security. However, for this to happen, the years-long discussions of projects for UN reform must be translated into a viable process of UN reform. And it should not be only about representation here, in the Security Council. The use of veto power – that is what requires reform, and this can be a key reform. This can be what restores the power of the UN Charter," Zelensky noted.

