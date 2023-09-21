Oman Lauds Qatar's Role In Release Of Iran, Detainees

Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman has appreciated the role of the State of Qatar in the process of mutual release of Iranian and American detainees.

A statement released by the Omani Foreign Ministry yesterday said:“Oman says it appreciates the great cooperation shown by Iran and the United States with the efforts made by the Sultanate of Oman and the sisterly State of Qatar in this regard.” The Sultanate hopes that positive steps will continue in a way that preserves the stability of the region and consolidates the principles of international peace and security.

Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi announced that five citizens of the United States of America who were detained in the Islamic Republic of Iran are now en route to Doha International Airport (DIA) after they had been released in a swap with the Islamic Republic of Iran as part of an agreement between the two nations on exchange of detainees mediated by the State of Qatar.