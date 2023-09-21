Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Malta

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent Tuesday a cable of congratulations to President of the Republic of Malta HE George Vella on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.
