ICMEI Celebrates Independence Day Of Vietnam

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, September 2nd, 2023 – The International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), led by its President, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, extends its warmest felicitations to the H.E. Nguyen Thanh Hai, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Vietnam in India, Nepal and Bhutan and the entire Vietnamese populace on the auspicioccasion of Vietnam's Independence Day.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, who is also the founder of Marwah Studios, expressed his heartfelt congratulations, stating,“I, on behalf of ICMEI and the entire artistic and cultural fraternity of India, extend my heartiest congratulations to the Ambassador of Vietnam to India and the people of Vietnam on the occasion of Independence Day of Vietnam.”
The Indo Vietnam Film and Cultural Forum, established to foster cultural ties and strengthen the artistic bond between India and Vietnam, is making remarkable progress. This forum has been instrumental in promoting the vibrant and diverse culture of Vietnam through variflagship programs such as the Global Film Festival, Global Festival of Journalism, Global Literary Festival, and Global Fashion Week, among others.
These programs have not only showcased the rich cultural heritage of Vietnam but have also highlighted the strong and enduring friendship between India and Vietnam. They have provided a platform for cultural exchange, artistic collaboration, and people-to-people connections.
As Vietnam commemorates its Independence Day, ICMEI reiterates its commitment to further enhancing the cultural and artistic ties between our two nations. We extend our warmest wishes to the people of Vietnam for a prosperand harmonifuture.
