Ministry Of Education, Government Of India Listed BOSSE

Sikkim, 20 September 2023: Board of Open Schooling and Skill Education (BOSSE) a reputed open schooling education board in India has achieved another feat in the sphere of open schooling education in the nation. Recently, Ministry of Education, Government of India released the list of school boards in India and listed Board of Open Schooling and Skill Education (BOSSE) at 44 number in the list. Accreditation from Ministry of Educationwill enhance credibility of BOSSE and its degree will be recognized across the country for employment and higher studies. In short span of time, BOSSE did remarkable progress and achieved many laurels in the sphere of open schooling education. Through BOSSE students across the country fulfilling their academic ambition and acquiring employment-oriented skills.
