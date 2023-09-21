Thursday, 21 September 2023 10:07 GMT

Ministry Of Education, Government Of India Listed BOSSE


9/21/2023 2:20:14 AM

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ministry of Education, Government of India released the list of school boards in India and listed Board of Open Schooling and Skill Education (BOSSE) at 44 number in the list.
Sikkim, 20 September 2023: Board of Open Schooling and Skill Education (BOSSE) a reputed open schooling education board in India has achieved another feat in the sphere of open schooling education in the nation. Recently, Ministry of Education, Government of India released the list of school boards in India and listed Board of Open Schooling and Skill Education (BOSSE) at 44 number in the list. Accreditation from Ministry of Educationwill enhance credibility of BOSSE and its degree will be recognized across the country for employment and higher studies. In short span of time, BOSSE did remarkable progress and achieved many laurels in the sphere of open schooling education. Through BOSSE students across the country fulfilling their academic ambition and acquiring employment-oriented skills.

Company :-BOSSE

User :- BOSSE

Email :

Phone :-08653997202

Mobile:- 08929866940

Url :-


MENAFN21092023003198003206ID1107111665

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search