Fairmont Jaipur Hosts The Much-Anticipated Fashionnnect Season 15

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) September 2023 – The luxuriFairmont Jaipur was once again the epicenter of glamour as it played host to the sensational 15th season of Fashion Connect. An evening of spectacular display of fashion, Fashion Connect is an eagerly awaited event, filled with breathtaking display of haute couture and cutting-edge style, making it an unmissable occasion for the fashion fraternity of Jaipur.
The star-studded event featured glitterati, opened by the renowned Neeta Lulla, followed by captivating showcases by Mohit Falad, Kalash Parnami, and Pallavi Sethi. The evening culminated in a mesmerizing grand finale by none other than the international sensation, Michael Cifrom Dubai.
Mr. Rajiv Kapoor, General Manager of Fairmont Jaipur, exclaimed, \"As the hub for the grandest of events, Fairmont Jaipur had the honor to host The Fashion Connect Season 15 show. Hosting iconic events in style has always been our motto; experiential luxury starts in every detail, and at Fairmont Jaipur, every guest takes back memories to last them a lifetime.\"
He further added, \"Fashion Connect Season 15 at Fairmont Jaipur was grander and larger than life, with leading fashion designers headlining and adding to the charm of this palatial palace.\"
The Nosh at Fashion Connect brought the world on a plate, with cuisines ranging from Mediterranean delectables to divine oriental small plates and flavoursome Indian dishes. The food couture was curated to complement Fashion Connect through embellishment of plates and artistic cooking techniques by the highly experienced Chef\'s Brigade.
Fashion Connect Season 15 featured the dynamic Rishee Miglani as the brand ambassador and the talented Lokesh Sharma as the show director. The evening left an indelible mark on attendees and concluded with an exclusive after-party hosted at the opulent outdoor lawns within Fairmont Jaipur.
Attended by a decorated guest list of art, craft, fashion, and opulence enthusiasts, Fashion Connect Season 15 was an unforgettable showcase of creative inspiration that reflected the future of glamour in Jaipur. Fairmont Jaipur has always been the place of occasion and a preferred destination for the city\'s creative communities.
About Fairmont Jaipur
Fairmont Jaipur is an ode to the pink city with its awe-inspiring architecture and decor, inspired by the Mughal dynasty and Royal Rajputs of yore. Nestled amidst the majestic Aravalli hills, with elegantly appointed 245 rooms and suites, it reflects a perfect blend of traditional Rajasthani décor and modern amenities. Zoya, the bright and vibrant all-day dining outlet, Anjum, the central tea lounge which is home to signature Fairmont tea culture and Aza, the colonial library bar serving a range of aperitifs and cocktails, form the food and beverage offerings of Fairmont Jaipur. Along with this, the expansive pillarless ballroom and complementary lawns and meeting rooms make it an ideal place to host social events, meetings and conferences. The property has amassed multiple awards in the different sectors that it caters to including, but not limited to, Top Mice Venue Of The Year (Domestic) 2019, Best Venue for Big Fat Indian Weddings and the TripAdvisor Travellers Choice Award, 16th Hospitality India Travel Awards for Best Family Hotel in India, Wedding Sutra Influencer Award for Best Destination Wedding Venue in India, First India Food and Hospitality Award for Best Hotel for Events, Spotlight 2022 Award for Best Luxury Wedding Hotel to name a few.
