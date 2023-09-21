Representatives Of Armenian Minority Of Karabakh Gathering In Yevlakh (PHOTO/VİDEO)

At the suggestion of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, a meeting with representatives of the Armenian residents of Karabakh will be held in Yevlakh on September 21 to discuss issues of reintegration based on the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

