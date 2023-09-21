Representatives Of Armenian Minority Of Karabakh Gathering In Yevlakh (PHOTO/VİDEO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, September 21. Representatives of the Armenian minority of Karabakh are gathering
in Yevlakh, Trend reports from the scene..
At the suggestion of the Administration of the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, a meeting with representatives of the
Armenian residents of Karabakh will be held in Yevlakh on September
21 to discuss issues of reintegration based on the Constitution of
the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Will be updated
