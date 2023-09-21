Western Azerbaijanmunity Urges Canada Not To Meddle In Azerbaijan's Internal Affairs

Canadian diplomacy, which speaks of the principle of "self-determination," has actually put itself in a ridiculous position.

"Does Canada, which today is hastily sending a delegation across the ocean to the European Union mission in Armenia, plan to open an embassy in Armenia in the near future, not knowing that even Armenia itself does not touch the principle of "self-determination" after the second Karabakh war of 2020?" the community said.

The Western Azerbaijan Community also noted that if Canada is so much in favor of the principle of "self-determination", let it first start with itself and give independence to its province, where the sense of independence is very high.

"We demand from Canada that it stop making statements against Azerbaijan and not interfere in the internal affairs of our country," the Community added.