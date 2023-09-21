Western Azerbaijan Community Urges Canada Not To Meddle In Azerbaijan's Internal Affairs

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. The Western
Azerbaijani Community has expressed deep indignation at yet another
anti-Azerbaijani statement by the Canadian Foreign Minister, the
Community told Trend .
Canadian diplomacy, which speaks of the principle of
"self-determination," has actually put itself in a ridiculous
position.
"Does Canada, which today is hastily sending a delegation across
the ocean to the European Union mission in Armenia, plan to open an
embassy in Armenia in the near future, not knowing that even
Armenia itself does not touch the principle of "self-determination"
after the second Karabakh war of 2020?" the community said.
The Western Azerbaijan Community also noted that if Canada is so
much in favor of the principle of "self-determination", let it
first start with itself and give independence to its province,
where the sense of independence is very high.
"We demand from Canada that it stop making statements against
Azerbaijan and not interfere in the internal affairs of our
country," the Community added.
