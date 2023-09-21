Illegal Armed Gangs In Karabakh Had No Bet But To Yield - Trend's Deputy Director (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Illegal armed
formations in Karabakh had no choice but to surrender, Rufiz
Hafizoglu, deputy director general of Trend News Agency, said in an
interview with Sky News Arabia and Russia's RT Arabic-language TV
channel, Trend reports.
He noted that Azerbaijan has voiced its conditions for the
cessation of anti-terrorist activities.
"Neither the Armenian Army nor Armenian illegal armed formations
in Karabakh are capable of fighting against the Azerbaijani Army.
As a result of anti-terrorist measures of local character,
Azerbaijan forced the terrorists to lay down their arms," R.
Hafizoglu added.
Earlier, Rufiz Hafizoglu, spoke about the local anti-terrorist
activities carried out by Azerbaijan in Karabakh on France 24 TV
channel broadcasting in Arabic.
Hafizoglu noted that Azerbaijan has announced its conditions for
the cessation of anti-terrorist activities.
"Azerbaijan is conducting anti–terrorist measures, not war, and
these measures fully comply with international law," he said.
MENAFN21092023000187011040ID1107111656
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.