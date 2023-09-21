Illegal Armed Gangs In Karabakh Had No Bet But To Yield - Trend's Deputy Director (PHOTO/VIDEO)

He noted that Azerbaijan has voiced its conditions for the cessation of anti-terrorist activities.

"Neither the Armenian Army nor Armenian illegal armed formations in Karabakh are capable of fighting against the Azerbaijani Army. As a result of anti-terrorist measures of local character, Azerbaijan forced the terrorists to lay down their arms," R. Hafizoglu added.

Earlier, Rufiz Hafizoglu, spoke about the local anti-terrorist activities carried out by Azerbaijan in Karabakh on France 24 TV channel broadcasting in Arabic.

"Azerbaijan is conducting anti–terrorist measures, not war, and these measures fully comply with international law," he said.